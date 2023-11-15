PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paxton teenager is making news because of his new job title.

19-year-old Kayden Snelling is the new Recreation Director at the Paxton Park District. Wednesday was his first day on the job, but he is no stranger to the community.

He volunteers with the Paxton Fire Department, he did maintenance for the park district and he’s been on WCIA before as a football player for PBL High School.

“It was definitely a huge jump,” Snelling said on his new job. “I saw the application and I was filling it out and, to myself, I was thinking ‘What am I doing?’ I just didn’t think there was any chance that they would hire a 19-year-old as a director overseeing the whole department.”

“It comes with a lot of challenges, whether it’s learning the scheduling stuff or dealing with parents that might be upset,” Snelling added. “It’s going to be a lot, but I’m ready for it.”

Snelling said he wants to create more opportunities for kids in Paxton to play sports.