19-year-old arrested in relation to deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police arrested a 19-year-old on Wednesday afternoon in connection with the death of 32-year-old Bryson Carter.

According to police officers, they were sent to the area of the 1900 block of Deerwood Drive in response to a reported shooting on September 4. When the police arrived at the scene, they found Carter lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Carter was quickly taken to a local hospital where he later died from his wounds.

Police said Carter was involved in a fight with his brother, 19-year-old Montel Plummer. It was during this fight that Plummer shot Carter and fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police saw Plummer walking near Seminary Street and took him into custody. Plummer is being held at the Danville Public Safety Building on a charge of first-degree murder and is awaiting his arraignment in Vermilion County Court.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident should call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.