$170 million worth of money and property left unclaimed in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA)– 1 in 4 people in Illinois have unclaimed property, that’s the estimate from State Treasurer Mike Frerichs.

Unclaimed property could be anything from life insurance policies and money left in wills to a final paycheck that someone never picked up, among other things.

Tuesday is National Unclaimed Property Day and the treasurer encouraged people to check if they have any property or cash owed to them.

It’s a relatively simple process:

Head to the state’s website

Type in your name or business.

If anything comes up under your name, the site walks you through filing a claim.

In the WCIA 3 viewing area alone, around 1 million people have unclaimed property, valued at more than $170 million.

WCIA’s Target 3 team requested a summary of unclaimed property in our viewing area. The above chart is a breakdown by county. (Data provided by the Illinois State Treasurer’s office)



Frerichs office also reaches out to some people and businesses directly, like the Urbana Free Library.

The library had about $19,000 in a rebate from Ameren, according to executive director Celeste Choate.

She said that money will go toward revamping the computer lab, a free service that thousands rely on.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve the community with the money this way, but also really encourage everyone to check it out,” Choate added.

The Urbana Free Library’s unclaimed money has been in the state’s possession since 2016. Choate said she just learned about it this fall.

Frerichs said his office has returned a record $1.3 billion worth since he took office in 2015.



“It’s your money, you should have it,” he shared. “It does more good when you spend it in your local community than it does sitting in a bank vault in Springfield.”

Once you file the claim online, Frerichs said you could see your unclaimed property in that mail in as little as a week or two. If you’re claiming an inheritance or something else that requires further legal steps, he said that could take longer.