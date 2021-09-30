17-year-old shot and killed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A 17-year-old boy is dead following a shooting that happened Thursday evening in Champaign.

According to police, the victim and another person were sitting alongside Kirby Avenue near International Prep Academy when multiple masked suspects walked up to them and began shooting.

The victim was shot in the torso and was rushed to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released, but has been identified as a student of the Champaign School District. In a statement, district superintendent Dr. Shelia Boozer committed the district’s resources to assisting anyone impacted by this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

People with information are asked to contact the Champaign Police Department at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Residents or businesses near the scene with outside surveillance systems are encouraged to notify the CPD if the shooting was caught on their cameras.

Tips to Crime Stoppers and the CPD can be made anonymously and Crime Stoppers will pay a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest.