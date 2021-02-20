17-year-old pronounced dead after Thursday shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 17-year-old who was shot Thursday died Saturday afternoon.

The 17-year-old was found near the 2200 block of East Enterprise in Springfield with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at HSHS St. John’s Hospital at 2:55 p.m.

The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, said an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.

The teen’s identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

The Sangamon County Sheriff’s office said when officers arrived on scene Thursday, they found a dark-colored vehicle in a ditch. Two 17-year-olds were in the car. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody.