CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On October 29, 2022 at 7:48 p.m., Champaign Police were dispactched to the 500 block of West Washington Street for report of a shooting with injuries.

Upon arrival, officer located a a 17-year-old male from Champaign with a gunshot wound to the back. Police officers immediately rendered medical aid with assistance from the Champaign Fire Department until the victim could be transported to an area hospital. He remains in stable condition.

The initial investigation indicated even though the vicitim was located on Washington Street, the shooting was reported to have taken place in the 700 blobk of North Elm Street.

The investigation remains ongoing.