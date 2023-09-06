DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Some students in Macon County are starting their school year on the right foot. SIMP Inc. is partnering with the Decatur Police Department and rewarding kids for good behavior, grades and involvement in the community.

They’re doing that one step at a time; on Wednesday, that included a trip to the Scovill Zoo in Decatur. Dr. Jarmese Sherrod, SIMP Inc. President and CEO, said days like this one are more than just a field trip. It’s a way to achieve Victory over Violence, encouraging positive behavior moving forward.

Students had to work hard to earn their day of fun.

“Giving positive incentives for good grades, good behavior, good attendance and also acts of kindness and a little volunteering whether that’s in school or out of school,” Sherrod said.

She said it’s an opportunity to keep the positive momentum going and introduce kids to community leaders.

“I want them to see me as a role model and say ‘I want to be like that lady. I want to host a zoo day. I want to give back to the community,'” Sherrod added.

It’s also a way to create relationships with law enforcement, one of Sherrod’s goals.

“I want that positive relationship between police officers and students,” she said. “I want them to know they’re the superheroes of Decatur which means, I always tell them, while they’re sleeping snuggled in bed, they’re out there protecting our streets and keeping them safe.”

Those connections are important to Sergeant Ben Massey.

“We want the young kids early on to get to know us and to trust us and to have that positive relationship,” Massey said. “When they get older, and throughout their lives, they’ll still have that same feeling.”

Some students like Anylah Ricks, a fourth grader, are picking up that feeling. It makes Massey feel optimistic about the future.

“We’re there to help, we’re there to be a friend to them,” he said.

Police and SIMP Inc. will do what it takes, even if it starts at the zoo.

160 Decatur students were at the zoo on Wednesday. In the last two years, SIMP Inc. has helped 20,000 students in Macon County. They’re sponsoring many more events moving forward to keep pushing the positivity.

To follow along with the group, visit their Facebook page.