16 displaced after fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are trying to determine if an electrical problem is the cause of a residential fire. It happened about 7:40 pm, Monday, in the 400-block of North College Street.

Smoke was reported in a third floor apartment, but crews found fire in the basement when they arrived. Smoke infiltrated nine apartments making the building unfit for occupancy until repairs are made.

14 adults and 2 children were displaced and are being helped by the local chapter of the American Red Cross.