16 displaced after fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
house fire generic_8250757653090026802

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities are trying to determine if an electrical problem is the cause of a residential fire. It happened about 7:40 pm, Monday, in the 400-block of North College Street.

Smoke was reported in a third floor apartment, but crews found fire in the basement when they arrived. Smoke infiltrated nine apartments making the building unfit for occupancy until repairs are made.

14 adults and 2 children were displaced and are being helped by the local chapter of the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Fill out my online form.