15 men arrested in FBI Operation in Kankakee area

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central District of Illinois U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser and FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean M. Cox, Springfield Division, announced that 15 Central Illinois men were arrested over the weekend related to an FBI Operation conducted in Kankakee County.

The operation was conducted with the help of the Bradley Police Department, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

The men have been charged in separate criminal complaints with attempted enticement of a child to engage in illegal sexual activity; some have also been charged with attempted sexual exploitation of children.

The complaints were unsealed on February 18, 2020, as each made their respective initial appearances in federal court in Urbana. Each was ordered detained pending hearings scheduled later this week.

According to the affidavits filed in support of the complaints, each of the men allegedly used various social media applications to contact and engage online with FBI covert employees posing as 14 and 15-year-old minors to make arrangements to meet the minor girl or boy with the intent to engage in sexual activity. Some of the men attempted to entice or coerce the minors to send them sexually explicit images.

As the men arrived at or near the designated address, in Bradley, Ill., they were arrested and taken into custody by FBI Special Agents; the Bradley Police Department; the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group.

The defendants charged in this operation with attempted enticement of a minor are:

Joshua T. Koenig, 27, of Buckley

Jody L. Lagesse, 45, of Kankakee

Shane R. Ferris, 23,of Bourbonnais

Nick Vincent Senor, 25, of Kankakee

Dale Martin Alvin Scering, 26, of Bradley

Robert Shawn Anderson, 50, of Paxton

Bryan Rossi, 29, of Park Forest

Timothy Lyle Dean, 37, of Bourbonnais

The defendants charged in this operation with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted sexual exploitation of a child are:

Matthew T. Gribbon, 48, of Kankakee

Ryan I. Woodruff, 21, of Kankakee

Anmol Chugh, 28, of Saint Anne

Kyren Williams, 30, of Kankakee

Cole Montgomery, 25, of Danville

Joseph Adam Longanecker, 40, of Manteno

Jazzie Simmons, 28, of Kankakee

If convicted, for the offense of attempted enticement of a minor, each defendant faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison.

For the offense of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, each defendant faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.