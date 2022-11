CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign is seeing a massive shift in restaurant ownership.

CRS Hospitality announced the purchase of 15 businesses from Nieto Enterprises, a number of which are downtown. It’s the same company that bought the Ribeye. Guido’s Bar and Grill, Cowboy Monkey and Seven Saints are just a few included in the sale.

The announcement comes as Carlos Nieto celebrates 25 years in the restaurant business.