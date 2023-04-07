CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — When battling cancer, having a support group around you can be a huge help. Now, some Central Illinois women are taking it to the next level.

The Prairie Dragon Paddlers team is on its way to New Zealand, they left on Friday afternoon. 15 women, all breast cancer survivors, will compete in the International Dragon Boat Festival.

Their boats are like large canoes, and the rowing helps with rehabilitation therapy after treatments. One member said the group empowers her, and the trip is encouraging.

“We’ve gotten to live through a difficult time and sadly a lot of women don’t,” Miriam Garrett, the group’s president, said. “But, we get to celebrate life. With people who have gone through the same thing. We’ll be in a place where there’s going to be 3,000-5,000 breast cancer survivors and it’s just incredible.”

She’s competed as an individual internationally before, in Italy in 2018.

This is the first time the group is going as a whole, and the worldwide festival happens every 3-4 years.

If you’re interested in joining the group or following their journey across the world, visit their website.