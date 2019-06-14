143 lbs. of pot seized in traffic stop

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman from Montana faces drug charges after being stopped by an Illinois State Trooper Wednesday.
36-year old Amber Widner, of Bozeman, Mont., is charged with controlled substance trafficking and cannabis trafficking.
Widner was stopped on I-74 near south Bloomington for a traffic violation. During the stop, the trooper saw possible criminal activity and a K-9 alerted to illegal drugs.
A search resulted in the seizure of 143 pounds of marijuana, 14 pounds of mushrooms and 9 pounds of cannabis wax.