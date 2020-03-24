12 COVID-19 related deaths now confirmed in Illinois; 1285 cases total

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Twelve people have died in Illinois due to COVID-19, and 1,285 confirmed cases have now been reported.

The three new deaths were reported in Cook County and include two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced the numbers Monday at his daily COVID-19 news conference.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 236 new cases of the virus.

“Our statistics have looked common to what the global statistics have been, in that approximately 15-20 percent of people who contract the virus end up with some hospitalization, and about five percent end up in ICU care,” public health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.

Monroe County has reported it’s first case. 31 counties in Illinois have reported cases. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.