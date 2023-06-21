TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) – Twelve first responders were recognized Wednesday with a lifesaving award for the roles they played in a rescue that defied the odds.

It’s the second-ever lifesaving award given by the Tolono Fire Protection District, and it’s because the odds were stacked against them. Assistant Chief Kyle Hayden said without the collaborative efforts of one dispatcher, one police sergeant, six firefighters and four EMS personnel, a patient would’ve died on May 21.

“Dealing with deaths as well as seeing things that others should never have to see takes a toll on mental health, so it’s extremely exciting when we get to celebrate the good outcomes,” Hayden said.

“It’s not often that people survive once they’ve gone into cardiac arrest,” Tolono Police Sergeant Jeffrey McCracken said.

McCracken was the first to the scene of a 42-year-old woman having a seizure that morning.

“When I got there, she was on the floor,” McCracken said.

Someone was already giving her CPR as instructed by a METCAD telecommunicator – who was also recognized for her assistance that day. McCracken then took over.

“We were notified on the way that the patient was no longer breathing and did not have a pulse,” Tolono Fire Chief Chris Humer said.

Humer showed up with paramedic-level equipment, including a cardiac monitor.

“Was able to put that on the patient and noticed that she had no heart rhythm,” Humer recalled.

Fire crew members, paramedics and McCracken rotated giving the patient CPR until she had what’s called a “return of spontaneous circulation.”

“As a police officer, you often see more that doesn’t turn out well. In this situation, it was nice – this actually works,” McCracken said.

They say the odds of a happy ending in the field during a cardiac arrest call are 5%.

“An outcome like this is rare but it’s possible because of the teamwork and the highly skilled trained individuals that responded that day,” Humer said.

That’s why the entire team was thanked for their lifesaving work.

“We don’t do this job for the recognition. It’s something we choose to do because we’re passionate about it and want to give back to the community,” Humer said.

“People love to talk bad about first responders. But a lot of the community still respects all of us and supports us,” McCracken said.

Chief Humer says the lesson of this story is to learn CPR, no matter who you are. He recalled another critical case.

“Several years ago a young man learned how to do CPR in high school and was able to do CPR on his dad and his dad lived 100% because of his son,” Humer said.

If you’re interested in learning CPR, the American Heart Association can help connect you with a class nearby. Chief Humer says you never know when someone might need it.

The individuals recognized are: METCAD Telecommunicator Theresa Fuller, TFPD Chief Chris Humer, Tolono PD Sgt. Jeffrey McCracken, EMT Ann Haluzak, EMA Carson Kleparski, paramedic Aidan Taylor, EMT Bailey Smith, paramedic Brad Smith, EMT Chase Morgan, Chief Doug Varner, Lt. Alex Tran, and FF Bryden Francoeur.