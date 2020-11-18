11/17/20 WCIA 3 News at 10

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
Your Local Election HQ
Election Results
Champaign County Election Results
Target 3
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Back to School
30 Minutes
WCIA’s New Set
Top Stories
Man pleads not guilty to soliciting children
Video
More business required to shut down during pandemic
Video
Police investigating after man shot in leg
Video
MCHD reports deaths of 4 additional residents with COVID-19
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Staying Sunny, But Winds Pick Up
Gallery
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Windy This Week
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Huddle Up and Listen
Top Stories
Illinois picked to win Big Ten in preseason poll
Video
Top Stories
IHSA winter sports on hold after new mitigations from Gov. Pritzker
Video
Body transformation paying off for Pearl as he prepares for possible first start at Nebraska
Video
“We have some good options,” coaches weigh in on quarterback situation
Video
Mac Etienne keeps Illini in Top-4; Stephen Gentry gets credit for Luke Goode’s commitment
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Recommended reading (and virtual events) for a cold winter’s night
Top Stories
House of Flowers in Rantoul offering unique gifts, holiday raffle
Top Stories
Creamed Corn Casserole with Bacon, Parmesan and Mascarpone with Colleen Hatton
Video
Grab your girlfriends and head to Boutique Blvd
Video
Immersive Van Gogh exhibit coming to Chicago
Video
Hawaiian Ramen with The Poke Shack
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Farm Showcase
Thrive in SPI
Contests
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
11/17/20 WCIA 3 News at 10
Local News
Posted:
Nov 17, 2020 / 10:31 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 17, 2020 / 10:31 PM CST
Tuesday, November 17, 2020