11/17/20 WCIA 3 News at 10

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- As the state moves into tier three mitigation, new restrictions will limit capacity in some businesses and require a temporary shutdown of others.

While this is not classified as a stay at home order, the new statewide guidelines are one step short of that happening due to a widespread increase in coronavirus cases. Starting on Friday the entire state will have capacity limits on businesses and state health officials are urging people to work from home if they can.