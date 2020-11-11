11/10/20 WCIA 3 News at 10

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) -- Citing a rise in Coronavirus infections, Democratic leaders of the Illinois General Assembly canceled the upcoming fall veto session that was scheduled to begin next week.

In a Tuesday afternoon email to House Democrats, Speaker Michael Madigan's chief of staff Jessica Basham said most members were reluctant to gather in person and the idea to cancel was "primarily motivated by concerns about the rising COVID-19 rates and proximity to upcoming holidays."