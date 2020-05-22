$107,000+ more in COVID-19 Response Fund grants awarded

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The seventh round of COVID-19 Response Fund grants, worth $107,500, have been awarded to a dozen organizations. So far, $582,500 has been awarded to 74 local groups.
With the grants, the non-profits can stay on track providing life-changing services for members of their communities. Donors have contributed and pledged more than $900,000 to the fund, including $50,000 in seed funding from the Community Foundation and United Way.
The following organizations received grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund:
|Sojourn Shelter & Services, Inc.
|$20,000
|The Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce
|$20,000
|Catholic Charities Diocese of Springfield
|$15,000
|Midwest Mission Distribution Center
|$15,000
|Eta Psi Sigma Foundation
|$10,000
|Contact Ministries
|$7,500
|Carlinville Women’s Center – Adult and Teen Challenge
|$5,000
|Urban Action Network
|$5,000
|SPARC
|$3,000
|Downtown Springfield, Inc.
|$2,500
|Safe Families for Children Alliance
|$2,500
|Greenview Food Pantry
|$2,000
The ICRF was created to distribute donations in support of non-profit community organizations providing essential services during the current global crisis.