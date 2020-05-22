$107,000+ more in COVID-19 Response Fund grants awarded

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The seventh round of COVID-19 Response Fund grants, worth $107,500, have been awarded to a dozen organizations. So far, $582,500 has been awarded to 74 local groups.

With the grants, the non-profits can stay on track providing life-changing services for members of their communities. Donors have contributed and pledged more than $900,000 to the fund, including $50,000 in seed funding from the Community Foundation and United Way.

The following organizations received grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund:

Sojourn Shelter & Services, Inc. $20,000 The Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce $20,000 Catholic Charities Diocese of Springfield $15,000 Midwest Mission Distribution Center $15,000 Eta Psi Sigma Foundation $10,000 Contact Ministries $7,500 Carlinville Women’s Center – Adult and Teen Challenge $5,000 Urban Action Network $5,000 SPARC $3,000 Downtown Springfield, Inc. $2,500 Safe Families for Children Alliance $2,500 Greenview Food Pantry $2,000

The ICRF was created to distribute donations in support of non-profit community organizations providing essential services during the current global crisis.