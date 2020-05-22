$107,000+ more in COVID-19 Response Fund grants awarded

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The seventh round of COVID-19 Response Fund grants, worth $107,500, have been awarded to a dozen organizations. So far, $582,500 has been awarded to 74 local groups.

With the grants, the non-profits can stay on track providing life-changing services for members of their communities. Donors have contributed and pledged more than $900,000 to the fund, including $50,000 in seed funding from the Community Foundation and United Way.

The following organizations received grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund:

Sojourn Shelter & Services, Inc. $20,000
The Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce $20,000
Catholic Charities Diocese of Springfield $15,000
Midwest Mission Distribution Center $15,000
Eta Psi Sigma Foundation $10,000
Contact Ministries $7,500
Carlinville Women’s Center – Adult and Teen Challenge $5,000
Urban Action Network $5,000
SPARC$3,000
Downtown Springfield, Inc. $2,500
Safe Families for Children Alliance $2,500
Greenview Food Pantry $2,000

The ICRF was created to distribute donations in support of non-profit community organizations providing essential services during the current global crisis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.