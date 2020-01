CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man was sentenced to 10-years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting another man.

Authorities say Neal shot a man in the stomach during an argument in a home on North James Street, in July, 2019. The victim was okay.

Neal pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. He was given 133 days credit for time served.