10/7/20 WCIA 3 News at 6

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- The Christian County Emergency Management Agency is sending a warning to people after a worker at a large public event in Taylorville tested positive for COVID-19.

Hundreds of people attended the annual "Chillifest" in Taylorville over the weekend, which included a bags tournament. On Wednesday an employee of the Capital City Cornhole company tested positive for coronavirus. The health district and EMA officials are cautioning everybody who went to the Chillifest to monitor themselves for symptoms.