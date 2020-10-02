10/1/20 WCIA 3 News at 10

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- New restrictions might come to Champaign County, all because of a new way public health is looking at COVID-19 numbers.

All this week, we've been telling you the county's testing results have been taken out of region 6's totals. That region goes all the way from Watseka in the north to Olney in the south. IDPH took Champaign County out because they felt it was skewing the numbers, but now region 6's positivity rate has shot up, and changes could be on the way.