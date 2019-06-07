1 warrant; 3 arrests

Charleston Police Department Michael Castaneda, Colton Bloxom & Kayla Parsley

Charleston Police Department Michael Castaneda, Colton Bloxom & Kayla Parsley

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) -- Three people now face charges after police tried arresting one on an outstanding warrant.

Authorities responded to a home in the 1600-block of 11th Street on a tip Michael Castaneda, 21, was in the residence.

Two people in the home at the time, Colton Bloxom, 24, and Kayla Parsley, 38, told officers Castaneda was not on the premises, but officers caught him as he jumped out the back window.

Castaneda was arrested on his initial warrant which included charges of residential burglary, theft $500 < $10K, home invasion with a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful posession of a weapon by a felon.

Bloxom and Parsley were arrested for obstruction of justice.