1 firefighter hurt while battling fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Fire Chief said one firefighter was severely hurt while battling a fire on Flora Drive.

Firefighters responded to a fire in a single-family home at around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

When arrived at the scene, fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the home. While fighting the fire, a firefighter emergency was declared and one firefighter was taken from the building. The injured firefighter was provided medical assistance on the scene and quickly taken to an area hospital.

According to the Fire Chief, the occupant was not home at the time of the fire. He also said one canine died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.