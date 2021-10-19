1 dead and several hurt after late-night fire

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Fire Department was dispatched to 603 West Market Street for a reported fire at an apartment building on Monday night.

Bloomington firefighters said when they arrived at the location at around 11:10 p.m., they saw smoke coming from the eaves of the building. Several residents were standing outside with their neighbors. According to an initial 911 report, every resident was able to get out of the building. However, the second 911 report stated that there were potentially one or two residents trapped inside.

Public Information Officer Eric Davison said due to the conditions found upon arrival, the first incoming apparatus was upgraded to a box alarm. Engine 1 initially entered the building with a hand line on an offensive attack. Several units from the Normal Fire Department and Bloomington Township Fire Department were called for assistance. Around 40 minutes into this incident, fire crews had to exit the apartment building and transition to a defensive tactic. Later, they tried to get inside the building again to attack the “seat” of the fire but were forced to get out a second time. After an extensive exterior attack with four hand lines and an aerial apparatus, fire crews were able to get the fire under control and entered the place one more time. At around 2:20 a.m. on Tuesday, fire crews got inside and found a resident’s body. This person was identified as a 62-year-old man. His autopsy has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday. Five other residents were taken to a local hospital for treatment with injuries related to the fire.

Fire crews left the scene at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Red Cross was notified of eight adults that would need assistance (including the five people that were taken to the hospital). These people were all displaced by the fire. The building is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No damage estimate has been made at this time.

Drone footage of the fire