Local musicians create music video to benefit health organizations

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of singers and musicians teamed up to not only lift the spirits of their communities, but also raise money for some local organizations.

The 41 singers and 15 musicians filmed a music video of Paul McCartney’s “Let It Be.” Officials said McCartney wrote the song as a “message of positivity which remains relevant and necessary today.”

All proceeds from the recording are being donated to Promise Healthcare and Champaign County Health Care Consumers. Both organizations work to provide affordable healthcare for all.

CCHCC Executive Director Claudia Lennhoff said, “We are deeply grateful to everyone involved in this amazing project. They donated their talents, their time, and their resources to put together a beautiful and moving music video that provides some solace in these challenging times, and that lets community members know that CCHCC and Promise Healthcare are here to help our community, and that together, as a community, we will get through these difficult times.”

A fund has been created through the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois. Donors are asked to write in “CU Sings”, CCHCC, or Promise Healthcare in the “designation” section of your donation form. This will ensure your donation is dedicated to the project.