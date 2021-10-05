Local man convicted of fraud, identity theft

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A Danville man was convicted in federal court on Monday for fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering.

According to court documents, Jeffery Henson, 43, stole multiple identities to obtain jobs at a Schaumburg, Ill. consulting firm and a Danville manufacturing company. Between 2016 and 2019, Henson defrauded these companies of nearly $2.2 million, which he routed to bank account he opened using one of the stolen identities. He also laundered some of that money to buy a $100,000 Mercedes-Benz.

Henson’s employers became aware of his scheme in November of 2019 when one of Henson’s victims discovered Henson was using his identity. Henson was arrested later that month at a bank in Indianapolis when he attempted to access the fraudulent bank account. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since that time.

On Monday, Henson plead guilty to the charges against him. He will be sentenced on February 7, 2022.

Henson faces penalties of up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud, 10 years in prison for money laundering and two years in prison for aggravated identity theft.