Local hospitals preparing, awaiting first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the state today. Getting it here was the first step. Now the question is: Who will get the first doses?

It’s not as easy as vaccinating all frontline workers right away. These first shipments are coming in limited amounts, so doses will be divided among those workers based on things like what department they work in and their age.

“We asked employees on Friday to sign up to receive the vaccine to opt into it,” explained Sarah Bush Lincoln’s Director of Communications Patty Peterson. Of the almost 2,700 people working for Sarah Bush Lincoln, nearly 800 have already said they’re interested. But the first shipment will only include 475 doses.

“Those employees that have direct patient care in high-risk areas will be among the first to receive the vaccine,” she explained. “For instance, if somebody works in critical care, and they are directly caring for that patient with COVID-19, they would be higher on the list than someone who might be a clerical support person in that department.”

Numbers are still being finalized for some areas. For example, HSHS St. John’s in Springfield will act as a distribution center for the vaccine, but they don’t know yet how much they’ll get, though some of it will be going to Macon County likely including their Decatur location, HSHS St. Mary’s.

“We have an operational plan in place to immediately start vaccinating people, not just in our hospital, but in the counties we support, as the Regional Hospital Coordinating Center,” explained HSHS Illinois President and CEO EJ Kuiper.

They’re also being careful to keep an eye on those who get it for side effects.

“This is all going to be administered in a monitored setting. We will be observing the colleagues for a certain period of time after they receive the vaccine. We also have emergency medicine available should anyone have an adverse reaction,” explained HSHS Illinois Chief Physician Executive Dr. Gurpreet Mander.

The same goes for Sarah Bush Lincoln where they’re being careful to not give it to everyone in one department at the same time.

“We want everybody to be health, and if somebody has body aches or a headache, we don’t want the whole unit to have those kinds of side effects at the same time,” explained Peterson.

We do know that this first shipment is limited, so in the meantime, health officials remind us to be careful.

“Just protect yourself so that you can be well enough to take the vaccine when it’s your turn,” said Peterson.

We’ve heard about the extremely cold temperature some of the vaccines have to be stored at. However, the doses headed to Sarah Bush Lincoln will already be thawed. That means they’ll expire after five days. These vaccines will be administered in two doses, 21 days apart.