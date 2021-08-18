Local hospital nears capacity due to rise in COVID-19 cases

(UPDATED 8/19/21) URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – On Thursday, Carle officials told us they are not at capacity, but are feeling the strain of growing COVID-19 cases.

Officials with Carle told us Thursday they are nearing capacity and seeing an impact. They said they continue to see hospital numbers rise, mostly in unvaccinated patients.

Carle Hospital is putting some rumors to rest after a social media post took off, saying the hospital was at capacity.

They said, that’s not true.

Allen Rinehart is the Vice President of Hospital Operations at Carle. He told us they have seen an uptick in coronavirus cases at their hospital in the last month, but they still have beds available for anyone who might need help.

“I would hope the public on Facebook, etc., would have confidence that your health care providers in the area are looking out for your best interest and are looking out to make sure we can take care of anyone that comes to us for care,” he said.

Rinehart said it’s different now because the hospital is seeing more than just coronavirus cases. He said this time last year, everything was basically shut down. So, they were mostly dealing with COVID, but that’s not the case anymore. He said they have plans in place if they have a surge or hit capacity.