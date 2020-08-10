Local food and clothing pantry open

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Restoration Urban Ministries, a transitional housing and self-sufficiency ministry for the homeless and near homeless in Champaign County, announced today it’s food and clothing pantry is still open to the community at this time.

Pantry hours are:

MONDAYS: 10 TO 1 PM

TUESDAY: 10 TO 1 PM

WEDNESDAY: CLOSED

THURSDAY: 10 TO 1 PM

FRIDAY: 10 TO 1 PM

The Pantry operates at Restoration Urban Ministries’ (RUM) main campus located at 1213 Parkland Court.

One must register at the main office. Any questions please call the office at 217-355-2662.