Local first responders train for rescue missions like the Florida condo collapse

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – First responders in Urbana said they train for situations like what is happening in Florida.

That training includes cutting through concrete, working to get through collapsed buildings, and using special equipment to help.

Dave Wisher has gone through the training multiple times and helps train others.

He said the team has helped with several disasters around the country and he knows what the first responders in Florida are going through.

“Until that last piece of rubble is moved those guys and gals are going to be working hard,” he said. “I would love to go down and help them.”

Wisher said right now they haven’t been asked to help, but he said he knows the teams down there are very experienced and doing the best job they can.

