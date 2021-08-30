Local firefighters head to Louisiana to help after Hurricane Ida

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois is sending help to Louisiana after the state was pounded by Hurricane Ida.

Monday morning, about 45 firefighters from across the state headed to Baton Rouge. From there, they will be sent to other cities to help with search and rescues, building stabilization, and anything the local fire departments need.

“The EMAC system and the mutual aid system in the state of Illinois allows us to respond, not only in the state, but out of state, to provide assistance and needed assets in needed communities that are overwhelmed during a major disaster. So, part of that is allowing those firefighters to respond wherever they’re needed,” Tim Walsh, with the Illinois Fire Service Institute, said.

A similar group assisted with Hurricane Katrina. They are specifically trained at the Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign to help when disaster strikes.