CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) – Farmers from across Central Illinois headed to Chicago this weekend to the Illinois Farm Bureau’s Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting is held each year to bring together farmers and county farm bureaus to help dictate the policy and working of the Farm Bureau organization. Representatives from each county branch attended the meeting, submitting policy and resolutions for consideration at the state level. Some of the policies being discussed this year include topics such as renewable energy, food security, international trade and more.

Jason Watson, a farmer near Villa Grove and a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau delegation said that the process for developing policy starts at the local level.

“Our members can bring their resolutions to us and as a county we can sit there and tweak and run forward with that resolution, and from there we take it to our district resolution committee and eventually it would come to our voting members here at our annual meeting,” Watson said.

It’s also a place for discussions to take place surrounding agricultural issues being seen around the state. Some of those issues include discussing the latest status of international trade under the Biden administration, recent carbon dioxide proposals in Illinois and the advancement of wind and solar energy in the state.

Also present at the annual meeting was Zippy Duvall, President of the American Farm Bureau Foundation. This was a chance for him to sit down with local farmers and learn more about issues Illinois agriculture is facing.

As president of the American Farm Bureau Foundation, Duvall has an important role for the future of Agriculture.

“My job is to advocate for farmers at the national level in congress, White House, USDA, EPA, wherever they may talk about policies that affect Agriculture. Our organization represents 6 Million members, 2800 County Farm bureaus and we touch every community in this country,” Duvall said.

We’ll have more from Duvall later on this week on his thoughts about agriculture and more.