CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you know a farmer, you might want to send them a message.

Today was a National Farmer’s Day, a day dedicated to thanking them for all they do.

Central Illinois farmers are busy harvesting their crops from corn to soybeans to pumpkins.

Henry Hoene has been farming his entire life.

“Farming is what feeds the world,” said Hoene, who currently works at the U of I dairy farm. “Nobody eats without some sort of farming whether its fruit and vegetables farming or livestock farming or just grain production. Everything comes from somewhere.”

Hoene said Central Illinois, the area we all call home, wouldn’t exist without farming.