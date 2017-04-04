Local elections not as popular at polls

ILLINOIS — It’s Election Day, but how many are doing their civic duty?

There are quite a few issues on ballots around the state, but there may not be that many voters. No matter the turnout, voters are no doubt anxious to hear the results of several hotly contested races.

This Election Day is just as important as the presidential election in November, but voters might not know it.

For example, in Champaign County, the clerk says 93,000 registered voters hit the polls in November. Now, only about one-quarter are expected to collect their “I voted” stickers.

It doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be paying attention. Voters there have two big decisions to make about the nursing home.

Urbana and Decatur have mayoral races many are keeping an eye on. Georgetown and Villa Grove each has four people on the ballot for mayor while three people are running for mayor in Monticello and Rantoul.