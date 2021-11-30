Local dry cleaners wants to help unemployed

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One business is giving back to the community, and they’re doing it the best way they know how, cleaning clothes.

Country Squire Cleaning in Champaign announced the initiative last week. It said if you are unemployed and need an outfit cleaned for a job interview they’ll do it for free.

Owner Kevin Buskirk said it’s the least they can do. He said he knows the difference a clean outfit can make.

“You only have one time to make a good first impression. So, when you go to a job interview, you want to make a good impression when you walk-in. So, a clean outfit, nice, pressed outfit, will help you make that good impression right from the start,” he said.

If you have a job interview and need your clothes cleaned, Buskirk said you can just come on in. There’s no need to call ahead or show any proof.