Local deli helps animal shelter

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–The Champaign County Humane Society was trying to raise 1.75 million dollars for an expansion and renovation of their shelter. Now, the organization is more than 95% to their goal, and Jimmy Johns is jumping in to rally the last bit.
The company will match every donation they receive up to 100 thousand dollars by September 30th. It’s all for the expanding our Pawprint Campaign. The Executive Director says this will hopefully allow them to break ground knowing the project has been fully funded.