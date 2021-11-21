Local counseling center brings to light mental health help during the holidays

FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo taken with a long exposure, people are silhouetted against a Christmas display, at a park in Lenexa, Kan. Most Americans say the holiday season makes them feel very grateful and generous — but many report feeling stressed, too according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The holiday season is normally merry and bright, but it can be extra hard for people struggling with mental health.



Melanie Sivley is the clinical director at Bohdi Counseling in Champaign. She said it can be hard for people struggling with eating disorders, addictions, depression, anxiety and more.

She said these struggles can be heightened during the holiday season.

“Everything is so jam packed in such a short period of time that it’s a pressure cooker in some ways for all these different mental health issues,” she said. “Anything that you might be struggling with I feel like pops up at this time of year.”

Sivley said Bohdi Counseling wants to help everyone set boundaries and get through the holiday season.

So, starting this week, they will have a blog post to raise awareness of mental health challenges and how you can overcome them.

You can read those and learn more at their website here.