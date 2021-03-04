Local ‘celebrities’ read to children for Read Across America

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you haven’t picked up a book lately, this is the week to do it.

March 2nd was Read Across America Day, but the Decatur Family YMCA is celebrating it all week. Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe stopped by the Child Development Center and read to children Thursday morning. She said it’s one of her favorite things about her job.

“This is one of the best things about being mayor is getting asked to sit with kids, read to them you know entertain them, a little bit and have fun with them,” said Mayor Moore-Wolfe.

She isn’t the only one who’s stopped by to read to children this week. Sheriff Tony Brown has taken a turn, too.