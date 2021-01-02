Local businesses adjusts to change for holidays

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The holidays are typically a busy time for restaurants and bars, And in a normal year, you’d probably find a lot of people kicking off the new year with brunch.

But this January 1st, the scene looked a bit emptier than normal.

Some businesses have had a hard time in 2020 because of the pandemic. It was hard on thousands of Illinois bars and indoor restaurants. Local restaurants like Watson’s Shake & Rail is still working hard to remain open.

Crews were preparing for one of their busiest nights of the year.

They’ve been in the community for almost 5 years and, for the first time, have recently adapted to some changes such as curbside pickup.

Owner of Watson’s Nick Grider says the support for the community has been incredible. He has had a steady amount of online/call orders throughout the holiday season.

“This whole downtown community and especially like the food industry, everyone is in the same boat. Everyone is very supportive and especially downtown, everyone knows each other,” Grider says.

And that support can be felt with Tasty Tart in Champaign. We spoke to one worker there who says their business has been good since opening back in April.

Grider also says he hopes the new year brings in more support for all local businesses.