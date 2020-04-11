Local bar targeted in break-in

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — A local establishment was broken into Friday morning.

Lu & Denny’s, a restaurant and bar in Tolono, says this happened around 8:40 a.m. and no-one was injured.

The quality of the security equipment was able to help police identify the suspect and had him in custody later that day.

Other bar owners in the local area of this occurrence have been notified.

Lu & Denny’s shared these words on Facebook: