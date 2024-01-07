CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Aspiring authors in the area were able to get some good advice at the Champaign Public Library’s Local Author Fair.

It took place on Saturday. The fair featured booths setup for members of the community to chat with 16 local authors. People could chat with their favorite authors, receive writing tips and even purchase books.

Champaign Library Associate Salem Gevil said the event was very beneficial for the writers of tomorrow.

“Sharing their experience in the writing process is really helpful for aspiring writers who are hoping to get published themselves. So having that one-on-one connection is everything, and it’s really helpful,” Gevil said.

The library hopes to make this event an annual one moving forward.