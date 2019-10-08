Loaded gun and ammunition found in backpack

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A student with a loaded handgun in his backpack was arrested outside of Centennial High School.

It happened around 11:56 a.m.

Police say a School Resource Officer stopped a 16 year old student for his involvement in a theft investigation.

The officer escorted the student outside and arrested the teenager.

Investigations say as part of the arrest procedure, the student was searched, and the School Resource Officer located a loaded handgun and ammunition in his backpack.

The juvenile was taken to the Champaign Police Department for additional questioning and then transported to the Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center where he is awaiting future court proceedings.

The Champaign School District released this statement: