LLCC to hold graduate parade and virtual commencement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Land Community College will celebrate 2021 graduates with commencement events including a graduate parade on May 13the, a virtual ceremony on the 14th, and selfie stations on the 12th and 13th.

“Our theme for commencement this year is Driven to Succeed. It captures our students’ strong motivation to achieve their goals during these unique times,” said Dr. Charlotte Warren, LLCC president. “We wanted to hold a variety of events to provide a memorable celebration, commemorating their accomplishments and perseverance.”

The Graduate Parade will be a drive-through event held Thursday, May 13, starting at 6 p.m. on the main campus in Springfield. Faculty and staff will line the parade route holding congratulatory signs.

The virtual commencement ceremony will premiere Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. A link to the commencement video will be available at www.llcc.edu/graduation. Graduates were invited to submit photos of themselves, which will be displayed as their names, degrees, and certificates are read by Dr. Colin Suchland, LLCC professor of sociology.

Selfie stations with fun swag, backdrops, and commencement-related props are available for 2021 graduates on May 12 and 13 in the Trutter Center on the Springfield campus and at Outreach Centers. For social distancing on the Springfield campus, graduates are asked to sign up for a time by calling 217-786-2213. No appointment is needed at the Outreach Centers.

The virtual event will also feature remarks from Dr. Charlotte Warren, LLCC President; Ken Elmore, Chair, LLCC Board of Trustees; Julian Marvel, LLCC Student Trustee; and Laurenn York, LLCC instructor of English and recipient of the NISOD Excellence Award, along with congratulatory messages from trustees, faculty and staff. The 2021 Outstanding Graduate, Julia Kienzler, and the LLCC Honored Alumni Award recipient, Dr. Catherine A. Kush, will also be acknowledged.

Dr. Kush is the director of the upper-division BSN program and an assistant professor of nursing at Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes Jewish College where she received the Dean’s Award for Exceptional Service. Kush also maintains a part-time practice as a geriatric nurse practitioner.

During her 46-year career in nursing, she has also worked as a clinical nurse and adjunct professor at several colleges of nursing. Kush earned an R.N. from LLCC, a bachelor’s degree from Capital University, Post-Master’s certificates from St. Louis University and the University of Missouri St. Louis, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from St. Louis University. She also served in the Army Reserves and then went on active duty, retiring as a Lt. Colonel from the Army Nurse Corps after 21 years of service.