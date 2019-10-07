LLCC holds Ag Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Land Community College’s agriculture program is holding a career and transfer fair this week.
Ag students can meet with reps from more than a dozen businesses about internships, part- and full-time jobs as well as recruiters from UIUC, ISU, WIU and Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
LLCC recently broke ground on a new space for the ag program. The Kreher Agriculture Center opens in the spring of 2021.
LLCC offers a transfer degree in agriculture along with occupational degrees and certificates in agri-business management, precision agronomy, fertilizer and horticulture.
LLCC Ag Career & Transfer Fair
Trutter Center
5250 Shepherd Road
Wednesday, October 9
10 am – 2 pm