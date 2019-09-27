LLCC gets grant for Workforce Equity Initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A $1 million grant to Lincoln Land Community College is allowing it to expand its Open Door – Workforce Equity Initiative. The program provides minority and low-income individuals with career training leading to employment in less than a year.

Eligible students can begin programs at LLCC in January and will receive free tuition, a stipend, transportation assistance, child care assistance among other supports.

Open Door started in 2016 to help men of color gain internships with a combination of academics and mentoring. Leaders say they will now expand the program to encompass the Workforce Equity Initiative with a goal of 75% of participants coming from the African-American community.

The goal is to improve workforce equity while providing short-term training in identifying workforce gaps.

Training opportunities will include central sterile service technician, certified medical assistant, CNA to certified medical assistant, dental assistant, ECG tech, basic EMT, pharmacy tech, phlebotomy tech, truck driver training, auto technology and welding.

LLCC is one of more than a dozen community colleges which are part of an $18.7 million Workforce Equity Initiative through the Illinois Community College Board.

For more information, click here.