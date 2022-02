SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) debuted a mascot on Saturday.

School officials said LLCC’s mascot, Linc, was introduced during halftime of the women’s basketball game.

This is the first time the college has had a mascot.

Linc is the Loggers’ No. 1 fan and will be a part of college activities around campus and at LLCC Outreach Centers.

