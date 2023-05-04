SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department released a statement that a lizard and two cats were involved in a house fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire department received a call for smoke coming from a house located on the 1100 block of N. 5th Street around 10 a.m. Crews said smoke was visible from second-story front windows in the home. Bystanders said they didn’t know if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire.

Crews said they beat on the door and noticed it was locked. They then booted the front door to enter the home and did not see anyone on the first floor. Crews then put out the fire on the second floor.

The fire department said the windows were open and the fire did not need to be ventilated. They said the fire was put out within several minutes.

Crews said the homeowner noted there was a lizard and two cats inside the home. One cat was found alive and the other cat remains missing. They also said the lizard was almost caught on fire.

Officials said the cause of the fire was an explosion of heat fuel and oxygen. No one was hurt, but two residents were displaced.