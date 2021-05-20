Livingston County Sheriff’s Office investigates after person dies from gunshot wound

CULLOM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they said one person died from a gunshot wound on Thursday morning.

In a news release, sheriff’s office officials said they were dispatched shortly before noon for a report of someone who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released.

“This incident is considered isolated and there is no danger to the public,” said officials. The sheriff’s office as well as the Livingston County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate.