Livingston County coroner: Man dies in crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County coroner said an Odell man died after a crash in Esmen Township.

In a news release, Coroner Danny Watson said the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday at “14990 E. 2700 North Road in Esmen Township. Illinois State Road 170.”

Watson stated a Ford pick-up truck went off the road and traveled several hundred feet through heavy brush before rolling over. The driver was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s name was not yet been released. An autopsy has been ordered.

Illinois State Police and the Livingston County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash.