Livingston County coroner identifies man killed in crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Livingston County coroner identified a man killed in a crash on January 21.

In a news release, Coroner Danny Watson said the crash happened at 32584 North 3300 East Road in Round Grove Township. The driver was identified as 40-year-old Thomas L. Vaughn of Elwood.

Coroner Watson said they were able to identify Vaughn with dental records.

Watson stated Vaugh was driving northbound on 3300 East Road when he failed to stop at the railroad crossing. A train was passing through westbound at the time.