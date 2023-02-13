DECATUR Ill., (WCIA) – Fire crews were called out to a house fire in Decatur early this morning near Oakland Ave. and West Tuttle St.

The Decatur Fire Department responded just after 12 a.m. after reports of a structure fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to see smoke and flames coming through the living room windows.

Officials were able to extinguish the fire and confirm that nobody was home at the time.

There were no injuries reported and no one had to be relocated.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.